Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux Style Awards 2020
Share
Amid the pandemic, the LUX Style Awards (LSA) is gearing up for a glamorous virtual extravaganza this year. Featuring the enticing dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt as the official hosts for the event, the night is bound to be an entertaining one.
Wrapping up 2020 in high spirits, LSA 2020 is all set to be held on December 31st, followed by the airing on Geo Entertainment on the 2nd of January, 2021.
LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers was well appreciated. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.
View this post on Instagram
The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star Ahmed Ali Butt took to the social media, sharing the news with fans that he will be hosting it with the Load Wedding star.
"This night where the stars shine, only this time from the comfort of their homes. Humbled and honoured to host th [sic] 19th #lsa2020 once again, this time with the beautiful @mehwishhayatofficial ."
View this post on Instagram
Previously, Butt and Hayat starred together in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and also were amongst the hosts of LSA 2019.
Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best ... 09:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday. This is the first time in ...
- High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month, FM Qureshi02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux ...02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus strain01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- China to confer Friendship Award on Pakistani scientist Dr Iqbal01:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years01:15 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding ...09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Gigi Hadid sends love to Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala after ...04:33 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020