Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux Style Awards 2020
Web Desk
02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Amid the pandemic, the LUX Style Awards (LSA) is gearing up for a glamorous virtual extravaganza this year. Featuring the enticing dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt as the official hosts for the event, the night is bound to be an entertaining one.

Wrapping up 2020 in high spirits, LSA 2020 is all set to be held on December 31st, followed by the airing on Geo Entertainment on the 2nd of January, 2021.

LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers was well appreciated. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star Ahmed Ali Butt took to the social media, sharing the news with fans that he will be hosting it with the Load Wedding star.

"This night where the stars shine, only this time from the comfort of their homes. Humbled and honoured to host th [sic] 19th #lsa2020 once again, this time with the beautiful @mehwishhayatofficial ."

Previously, Butt and Hayat starred together in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and also were amongst the hosts of LSA 2019.

