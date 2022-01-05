Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's wedding

Meray Paas Tum Hou famed writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a popular writer, director and poet who is known for dramas like Pyarey Afzal, Sadqay Tumhare, Toba Tek Singh and many more.

Now, Qamar's son has tied the knot and needless to say, the wedding celebration was a star-studded affair. Many celebrities from the film industry were spotted mingling with the famed writer and the newlyweds.

The guest list included Lollywood stars Babar Ali, Sara Loren, Reema Khan, Sahiba, Rambo, Javeria Saud, Syed Noor, Saima, Humaira Arshad and many more.

Here are some glimpses of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's wedding festivities:

