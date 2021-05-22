Jannat Mirza dismisses engagement with Umer Butt as she hits 15m followes on TikTok

Jannat Mirza dismisses engagement with Umer Butt as she hits 15m followes on TikTok
Pakistan's most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has denied reports that she is engaged to fellow TikToker Umer Butt.

Earlier, the news of Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt's engagement spread like wildfire as Mirza and Butt simultaneously posted pictures on their social media where the duo was dressed up in eastern white outfits.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mirza posted a story where she rubbished engagement rumours. Further, she reassured that she will let everyone know in case she gets engaged.

“We are not engaged,” she said. “When it happens, I’ll definitely tell everyone.”

Jannat and Umer Butt left fans speculating if they are an official couple now.

Jannat is the first star in Pakistan with over 15 million followers on TikTok and 2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

Helmed by filmmaker Syed Noor, the film will be Mirza’s first Punjabi project alongside Rashid Mahmood, Shafqat Cheema, Babar Ali, Khushboo and Saima.

