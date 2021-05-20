Are TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt officially a couple?

Reports are rife that Pakistan's sweetheart Jannat Mirza and her rumored beau Umer Butt have made it official.

Mirza recently turned to her Instagram to post pictures of the couple beaming. Dressed in all white avatars, both the stars look stunning as they pose away.

Soon as the pictures hit the internet, it was being speculated that they might have made their rumoured relationship official.

Even a fan account of Jannat Mirza 'confirmed' the news of her 'Baat Paki' while replying to a comment.

While Mirza and Butt’s fans are over the moon after knowing that their favourite couple may soon tie the knot, the social media sensation is yet to confirm it.

Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She is the only star to hit 10 Million followers on TikTok.

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.