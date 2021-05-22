Wishes pour in as Sarfaraz Ahmed turns 34
03:33 PM | 22 May, 2021
Wishes pour in as Sarfaraz Ahmed turns 34
LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper and former captain Sarfraz Ahmed is celebrating his 34th birthday today.

On the birthday of the right-handed batsman, the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board have congratulated him on the microblogging site Twitter.

Besides the greetings from cricket governing bodies, the fellow cricketers and a large number of cricket fans also wished him luck and great success.

Sarfaraz, who hailed from Karachi, was born on May 22, 1987. The wicketkeeper-batsman was first named captain of the Pakistan T20 team following the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India and later he was appointed Pakistan’s ODI captain on February 9, 2017.

The 34-year-old has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan so far.

