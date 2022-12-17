Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani batter to smash most fifty plus score in a year

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap as he became the first Pakistani player to score most fifty-century score in a calendar year.

Azam reached the milestone while playing against England in the third and final Test in Karachi where he made 74 runs in the first innings of the team.

As a whole, the star batter smashed 23 fifty-plus score in a year, surpassing the record of former skipper Misbahul Haq, who made 22 in 2013.

This year, the Pakistani captain made nine Test 50s, eight ODI and 10 fifty-plus score in T20 format.

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakara scored 25 fifties in 2014 while Ricky Ponting amassed 24 fifty-plus in 2005.