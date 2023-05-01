Pakistan's Taimoor Khan knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBC Asia Heavyweight title

BANGKOK – Pakistani professional boxer Taimoor Khan knocked out his opponent and clinched the title of Asia heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council.

Khan, the undefeated Asian heavyweight boxing champion, made a historic moment for Pakistan as he appears as a first heavyweight boxer who competes for the continental champion title.

The pro boxer got his victory by knocking out his Thai opponent Panya Chomphoophuang at the Space Plus Night Club located. The game was dubbed ‘Explosive Power’, and it added more feathers to cap of the Pakistani boxer.

Taimoor, who is known by his ring name The Diamond Boy, dominated the game from the start and slammed his opponent in the second round. His triumph helped him get impressive figures of 8-0, with seven knockouts.

With the recent feat, Khan is likely to compete in more continental championships to advance in the sport.

Sharing his views, the Pakistani boxer said that he was feeling spiritually and physically stronger. He mentioned being proud after becoming the first-ever fighter from Pakistan to win such a high-level contest.