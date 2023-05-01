Pakistan airlifts total 636 nationals from conflict-hit Sudan as evacuation mission continues

ISLAMABAD – Another 93 Pakistani nationals, women and children among them, were repatriated from conflict-hit Sudan to Pakistan on Monday, taking total number of Pakistani evacuees to 636.

Several countries, including Pakistan, started evacuating their stranded nationals after fierce fighting broke out between the paramilitary force and army in the African country a few weeks earlier. Hundreds have been killed as fight between the two factions to take over the country continues to rage.

In the wake of the conflict, the Pakistan Air Force is also taking part in the evacuation missions to airlift the stranded nationals from Sudan. The Pakistanis, who have been evacuated from Sudan to safety in Saudi Arabia, are also being brought back through PIA flights.

The foreign office in a statement on Monday said that a PIA flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reached the Islamabad International airport, adding that 636 stranded nationals have returned home via Jeddah on five special flights till date.

93 stranded Pakistani nationals in Sudan arrived at Islamabad International Airport via PK754 today. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the South Asian country thanked Saudi Arabia for its support in evacuation of Pakistanis from the conflict-hit country.

“We are grateful to the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance to Pakistanis in distress in this difficult time,” FO said in a Twitter post.

The foreign office said that all of the nearly one thousand Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in the next 24-48 hours.