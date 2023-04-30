Pakistan thanks UAE for help in Sudan evacuation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for helping its stranded citizens evacuate from Sudan after two nationals evacuees reached Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan’s Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said the safe evacuation of all Pakistanis from Sudan is of paramount importance for the government. He expressed gratitude to the Gulf state for evacuating two citizens.
The envoy also extends full support to the Pakistanis arriving at the Pakistani mission in UAE. The evacuees arrived in Abu Dhabi via a chartered flight from Port Sudan.
Earlier this week, a batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via Jeddah. Stranded Pakistanis landed back home from Jeddah aboard a PAF aircraft as Islamabad continues to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals.
The South Asian nation was in contact with friendly nations in the region for facilitating the process by providing transport to shift stranded people from Sudan.
Pakistan and other countries are exiting Sudan as the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) extended a 72-hour extension after pressure from several nations including the US.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.