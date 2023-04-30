Pakistan thanks UAE for help in Sudan evacuation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for helping its stranded citizens evacuate from Sudan after two nationals evacuees reached Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said the safe evacuation of all Pakistanis from Sudan is of paramount importance for the government. He expressed gratitude to the Gulf state for evacuating two citizens.

The envoy also extends full support to the Pakistanis arriving at the Pakistani mission in UAE. The evacuees arrived in Abu Dhabi via a chartered flight from Port Sudan.

Earlier this week, a batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via Jeddah. Stranded Pakistanis landed back home from Jeddah aboard a PAF aircraft as Islamabad continues to facilitate the safe return of stranded nationals.

The South Asian nation was in contact with friendly nations in the region for facilitating the process by providing transport to shift stranded people from Sudan.

Pakistan and other countries are exiting Sudan as the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) extended a 72-hour extension after pressure from several nations including the US.