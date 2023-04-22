Search

Pakistan finalising plan for safe evacuation of nationals stranded in Sudan

07:12 PM | 22 Apr, 2023
Pakistan finalising plan for safe evacuation of nationals stranded in Sudan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting on Saturday with Pakistan's Missions in Sudan and neighboring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

In a tweet, he said: “We had an in-depth discussion on finalizing plans for safely and quickly evacuating our citizens from Sudan”.

A day earlier, Pakistan has issued an advisory to its nationals stranded in the crisis-hit Sudan, asking them to exercise caution as clashes re-erupted in the North African country hours after a truce.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum was in contact with the Pakistanis through WhatsApp group.

She said all Pakistan nationals had been asked to avoid unnecessary movement and stay at home as situation may continue for a few more days.

Meanwhile, clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 400 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war.

