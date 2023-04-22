Wahab Riaz announces stipend for poverty-bitten former Olympian Zayed Sharif

LAHORE – Advisor to caretaker Punjab chief minister for Sports Wahab Riaz has announced stipend for former Pakistani Olympian Zayed Sharif, who has been facing financial woes since he fell ill.

The former national hockey player got attention of Wahab Riaz after his heart-wrenching interview with a media outlet went viral on social media. Sharif said he was employed with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) but he had to retire due to illness.

“I spent my whole pension for my treatment and now doing job as a security guard to bear medical and food expenses,” he told the interviewer.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial sports minister wrote: :Someone just shared this with me. I feel like it’s our responsibility to honour and acknowledge people like Zayed Sharif saab who brought so much pride to the country”.

“I hereby announce Rs 35000/- monthly stipend for him from @Sports_BoardPB because we love our sports heroes,” he added.