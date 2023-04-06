Babar Azam felicitates Wahab Riaz on becoming Punjab sports minister

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has congratulated Wahab Riaz on assuming change the caretaker minister of sports in Punjab.

Babar Azam held a meeting with Riaz at his office located at the National Hockey Stadium and expressed his best wishes for him. He hoped that former pacer will do his best for the promotion of sports in the province.

On the occasion, the minister invited the skipper to the opening ceremony of the Punjab Hockey Championship.

Both players also expressed their resolve to work together for the promotion of sports in Pakistan. Wahab Riaz also thanked Azam for his cooperation in promotion of the Ramadan Games. The skipper said that it was the joint responsibility to promote the talent in Pakistan.