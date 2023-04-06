Babar Azam felicitates Wahab Riaz on becoming Punjab sports minister

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has congratulated Wahab Riaz on assuming change the caretaker minister of sports in Punjab.
Babar Azam held a meeting with Riaz at his office located at the National Hockey Stadium and expressed his best wishes for him. He hoped that former pacer will do his best for the promotion of sports in the province.
On the occasion, the minister invited the skipper to the opening ceremony of the Punjab Hockey Championship.
Both players also expressed their resolve to work together for the promotion of sports in Pakistan. Wahab Riaz also thanked Azam for his cooperation in promotion of the Ramadan Games. The skipper said that it was the joint responsibility to promote the talent in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
