PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur surrenders to police in terror case

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested by police in a terrorism case on Thursday.

Gandpur surrendered before a court in Dera Ismail Khan from where he was taken into custody by the police officials.

Reports said the former minister was booked in various cases registered under terrorism charges in Golara and Bhakar police stations.