Birthday wishes pour in for Shazia Wajhat

Shazia Wajahat is a popular Pakistani drama and film producer known for creating a number of blockbuster dramas and movies. She is the wife of director and screenwriter Wajahat Rauf and the mother of two children, including singer and actor Ashir Wajahat

Recently, she celebrated her birthday with her family and loved ones. Joining her for the occasion were actors Hania Aamir, Shehzad Sheikh, Hina Razvi, Hassan Rizvi, husband Wajahat Rauf, and sons Aashir Wajahat and Nayel Wajahat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a carousel of heartwarming pictures giving her followers a glimpse of the precious moments she shared with her loved ones with the caption "Verified #birthdayiftarparty #friendslikefamily❤️Outfit by @aghanoorofficial"

Yasir Hussain penned a sweet note for her on Instagram stating "Happy belated birthday @shaziawajahat . Meri Aur shazia ki dosti From white karhai to LA hai . Filmon ki shoot se shadion k dances tak .Aaj bhi bhook lagy toh aik call pe shazia 5 dishes Garam karwa deti hain . Khana toh aik bahana hota hai . Asal mai toh gupshup (gossip ????) hamara pait bhar deti hai . Day one se aaj tak shazia mai koi change nahi aya . Shayad skin colour aik tone white hua hai . Allah kary aap Hamesha khush rakhen . Aur aap ka future acha hi hoga (inshallah) ab wajahat se shadi k baad Aur kya hi bura ho sakta hai lol. Love you . Allah aap ko sehat Aur lambi Umer de ameen."

Hassan Rizvi also took to social media and posted a series of photos with a sweet message to celebrate his sister's birthday. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Didi! You are an all-in-one package, the epitome of a cool mother, a gracious host, an exceptional dancer, a caring friend, and a remarkable human being. I love you more than words can express."

Shazia Wajahat is also the founder of the production house Showcase Productions. She is known for her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry and has contributed to the success of many popular projects.