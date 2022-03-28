Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.

Popular producer Shazia Wajahat celebrated her birthday and needless to say, the birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many celebrities spotted socializing at the event.

The stunning producer-director hosted a star-studded birthday party at Koel Cafe, Karachi. Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Junaid Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan and many others were spotted in attendance.

Let’s have a look at some of the beautiful pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday celebration.

Shazia is a famous Pakistani drama and film producer. She is the CEO of Showcase Productions. Shazia along with her husband Wajahat Rauf and have produced many hit dramas.