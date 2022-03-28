Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash
Source: Instagram
Share

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.

Popular producer Shazia Wajahat celebrated her birthday and needless to say, the birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many celebrities spotted socializing at the event.

The stunning producer-director hosted a star-studded birthday party at Koel Cafe, Karachi. Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Junaid Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan and many others were spotted in attendance.

Let’s have a look at some of the beautiful pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday celebration.

Shazia is a famous Pakistani drama and film producer. She is the CEO of Showcase Productions. Shazia along with her husband Wajahat Rauf and have produced many hit dramas.

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style 04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

Lollywood Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat's latest video goes viral
05:34 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam ...
04:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Oscars 2022 - Will Smith wins best actor award ...
07:10 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Ushna Shah trolled for wearing revealing dress
04:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim actor to win ...
03:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 ...
10:12 AM | 28 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash
06:40 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr