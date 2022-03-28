Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash
Share
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.
Popular producer Shazia Wajahat celebrated her birthday and needless to say, the birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many celebrities spotted socializing at the event.
The stunning producer-director hosted a star-studded birthday party at Koel Cafe, Karachi. Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Junaid Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan and many others were spotted in attendance.
Let’s have a look at some of the beautiful pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday celebration.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Shazia is a famous Pakistani drama and film producer. She is the CEO of Showcase Productions. Shazia along with her husband Wajahat Rauf and have produced many hit dramas.
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates birthday in style 04:10 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Lollywood Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui is celebrating her birthday today and the beautiful star has been rained with love ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- 10 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch ...07:51 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series07:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
- PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema resigns from cabinet06:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam Nafees's Shehndi04:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022