Oscars 2022 - Will Smith wins best actor award minutes after smacking Chris Rock onstage

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been making headlines as he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard". The 53-year-old essayed Venus and Serena Williams´ father Richard in the tennis biopic.

Smith took home the trophy minutes after he went viral for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage. While receiving the awards, he tearfully addressed the audience and said,

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family, Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. I´m hoping the Academy invites me back,"

Minutes prior to earning his golden statuette, Will sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Rock, who made a joke about the actor´s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Initially, the episode with Rock appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” His reaction has left the internet in an inconclusive debate.

Viewers were left stunned when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Smith's hair at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/7vhgK6Ewnk — People (@people) March 28, 2022

Smith beat Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick...BOOM!") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").