10 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch in Kohistan

PESHAWAR – A passenger coach carrying intercity travelers crashed into a ditch near Dir Kohistan on Monday, killing ten people and injuring more than dozen.

Local police told media outlets that the incident occurred when the Kalat bound vehicle loses control near Park Chalal.

Following the accident, ambulances and rescue crews, and security forces rushed to the area. The injured were shifted to the District Hospital in Dir, four of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and directed the paramedics to provide the best medical aid to the injured.

Traffic accidents are a long-standing reality in the country’s hilly areas that claimed hundreds of lives every year. A number of accidents result from reckless driving or pedestrian negligence whereas poor infrastructure is said to be another reason resulting in these deadly incidents.