Banks to remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan
KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank has announced that all banks will remain closed for public dealing on April 4 (Monday).
A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that banks will stay closed on April 4 which shall be observed as Bank Holiday for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.
The statement further reads that all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date.
Meanwhile, employees of the banks, DFIs, MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day, it further added.
With the holiest month expected to start in the first week of April, subject to the sighting of the moon, Muslims are preparing for the month in better conditions compared to the previous two years when the pandemic was raging.
