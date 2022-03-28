Banks to remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank has announced that all banks will remain closed for public dealing on April 4 (Monday).

A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that banks will stay closed on April 4 which shall be observed as Bank Holiday for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

The statement further reads that all banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date.

Meanwhile, employees of the banks, DFIs, MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day, it further added.

