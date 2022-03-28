No-trust motion – Four BAP lawmakers announce support to PDM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Four Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has joined the opposition alliance to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In a live presser in country’s federal capital, the BAP members announced supporting the opposition in the no-confidence vote.
The disgruntled members, who were flanked by PDM president Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Zardari, expressed hope that the new government formed after the success of the no-confidence motion would work for the neglected people of southwestern region.
PML-N president and Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif also pledged to cooperate with BAP to highlight and solve the problems of Balochistan.
Former president Asif Zardari said that its time for Imran Khan to go home as he named Shahbaz Sharif as the next prime minister.
Fazlur Rehman cheered Khalid Magsi and members of Balochistan Assembly for supporting the united opposition.
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ...10:12 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
- No-trust motion – Four BAP lawmakers announce support to PDM08:56 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- PCB announces schedule of Windies’ tour of Pakistan08:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- Banks to remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan08:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- Inside Shazia Wajahat's star-studded birthday bash06:40 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat's latest video goes viral05:59 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam Nafees's Shehndi04:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022