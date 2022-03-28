No-trust motion – Four BAP lawmakers announce support to PDM

ISLAMABAD – Four Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has joined the opposition alliance to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a live presser in country’s federal capital, the BAP members announced supporting the opposition in the no-confidence vote.

The disgruntled members, who were flanked by PDM president Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Zardari, expressed hope that the new government formed after the success of the no-confidence motion would work for the neglected people of southwestern region.

PML-N president and Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif also pledged to cooperate with BAP to highlight and solve the problems of Balochistan.

Former president Asif Zardari said that its time for Imran Khan to go home as he named Shahbaz Sharif as the next prime minister.

Fazlur Rehman cheered Khalid Magsi and members of Balochistan Assembly for supporting the united opposition.