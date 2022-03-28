PCB announces schedule of Windies’ tour of Pakistan
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule for the West Indies cricket team's tour of Pakistan, confirming that Men in Maroon will visit the South Asian country in June this year.
In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, West Indies will land in Pakistan to play three ODI. Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League games against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Windies will arrive in the country’s federal capital Islamabad on June 5th for ODIs that will be played on 8, 10, and 12 June.
PCB announces schedule of West Indies ODIs#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/JR1dPvnTM5— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 28, 2022
The matches were part of the last West Indies tour which concluded in December 2021. Later, the postponed games were rescheduled after five Covid-19 cases were surfaced in the visiting squad.
Meanwhile, the top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year.
