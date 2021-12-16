Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed after new coronavirus cases surface
LAHORE – The One-day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and West Indies has been put off and rescheduled for early June 2022 following the emergence of more Covid-19 cases in visiting team’s camp on Wednesday.
Following the emergence of the Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a joint statement on Thursday as the two teams played the third and final match of the T20I series at National Stadium in Karachi.
“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test result. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned,” read the statement.
“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.
“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.
“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.
“Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I.
“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.”
West Indies set 208-rung target for Pakistan in ... 07:23 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – West Indies’ top order displayed an impressive game, helping the team post a mammoth target of ...
