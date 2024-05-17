Search

Business

Faster Toll Payments, Smoother Journeys: Zindigi Partners with One Network for M-Tag Top-Ups

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024
Faster Toll Payments, Smoother Journeys: Zindigi Partners with One Network for M-Tag Top-Ups

Commuters with M-Tags can now enjoy hassle-free journeys through toll plazas without stopping, reducing congestion and wait times, by simply topping up their M-Tag accounts through the Zindigi app. One Network, the ICT services company managing the M-Tag infrastructure and services for Frontier Works Organization has orchestrated an integration agreement between FWO and Zindigi, the digital banking initiative of JS Bank for integrating M-Tag top ups with no extra charges for convenience and efficiency.

This collaboration aims to augment the M-Tag seamless travel experience for travelers, allowing them to recharge their M-Tag accounts from the Zindigi app, in addition to already available One Network Mobile App and other digital wallets. The agreement signing ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed executives from both participating organizations. Both One Network and Zindigi prioritize security and reliability, ensuring that transactions always remain secure and accessible. This ensures a smooth, secure, and hassle-free toll payments and travel experience for travelers on motorway.

Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer at Zindigi added: “Our latest initiative is solely focused on enhancing customer experience by providing seamless top-up option for their m-tags. Our collaboration with One Network aligns perfectly with this vision, providing a convenient solution for toll payments.”

“We’re aiming to provide maximum top up options for M-Tag customers and thus we have integrated with Zindigi Mobile Wallet to leverage upon their active user base. By integrating our M-Tag services with their digital platform, we empower travelers to navigate motorways seamlessly through Express Lanes” says Ms. Fatima Anila, Chief of Business Strategy at One Network; while expressing her enthusiasm about the digital transformation of motorways and toll tax collection in Pakistan.

This collaboration underscores Zindigi's commitment to revolutionizing Pakistan's digital landscape through strategic public-private partnerships. By driving positive change through innovative solutions, Zindigi continues to empower individuals and businesses across the country.

Business

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Faster Toll Payments, Smoother Journeys: Zindigi Partners with One ...

08:33 PM | 16 May, 2024

Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

06:42 PM | 16 May, 2024

Federal Excise Duty cripples farmers, fruit juice producers

01:22 PM | 16 May, 2024

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in ...

12:48 PM | 16 May, 2024

Islamabad to roll out E-Stamp papers for smooth property transactions

10:39 AM | 16 May, 2024

Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new ...

Business

05:51 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

08:28 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs1500 prize bond list May 2024 - check online draw result here

05:59 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

10:34 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all-time high as KSE-100 surpasses ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: