COAS Asim Munir lauds national hockey team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir received the Pakistan Hockey team at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday.
ISPR in a statement said the meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials.
During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance, stating, "The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success." He extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors.
The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.
It is recalled that Pakistan reached the final of the Azlan Shah Cup 2024 for the first time in 13 years. The Team Green bagged silver after losing final game to Japan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-May-2024/japan-beat-pakistan-in-final-of-sultan-azlan-shah-hockey-cup
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
