COAS Asim Munir lauds national hockey team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir received the Pakistan Hockey team at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday.

ISPR in a statement said the meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials.

During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance, stating, "The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success." He extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors.

The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

It is recalled that Pakistan reached the final of the Azlan Shah Cup 2024 for the first time in 13 years. The Team Green bagged silver after losing final game to Japan.

