Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

Justice Munib Akhtar will be sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow, May 18, due to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's upcoming foreign visit. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court Judges Block at 10:30 a.m., with Justice Yahya Afridi administering the oath.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be in Azerbaijan from May 18 to 22 to attend a significant regional conference, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. This meeting serves as a crucial platform for regional countries to discuss key issues and enhance cooperation.

In the absence of Chief Justice Isa, Justice Munib Akhtar, who is the second most senior judge after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will take on the role of acting Chief Justice. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is also currently abroad, necessitating Justice Akhtar's temporary appointment.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Supreme Court judges and senior lawyers, highlighting the importance of this occasion. Justice Akhtar's assumption of the acting Chief Justice role underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining its functions seamlessly during the chief justice's absence.