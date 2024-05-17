Search

Pakistan

Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024
Justice Munib Akhtar

Justice Munib Akhtar will be sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow, May 18, due to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's upcoming foreign visit. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court Judges Block at 10:30 a.m., with Justice Yahya Afridi administering the oath.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be in Azerbaijan from May 18 to 22 to attend a significant regional conference, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. This meeting serves as a crucial platform for regional countries to discuss key issues and enhance cooperation.

In the absence of Chief Justice Isa, Justice Munib Akhtar, who is the second most senior judge after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will take on the role of acting Chief Justice. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is also currently abroad, necessitating Justice Akhtar's temporary appointment.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Supreme Court judges and senior lawyers, highlighting the importance of this occasion. Justice Akhtar's assumption of the acting Chief Justice role underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining its functions seamlessly during the chief justice's absence.

Pakistan

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

04:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

Environmental NOC made mandatory for Punjab's e-bike scheme

04:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 in Punjab to start from June 1 as schedule ...

04:13 PM | 17 May, 2024

School timings changed in Punjab amid scorching heat

03:05 PM | 17 May, 2024

FACT CHECK: Has Pakistan made second marriage mandatory for men under ...

01:00 PM | 17 May, 2024

CNICs to be issued, renewed at UC level, says Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

08:32 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: How many Pakistanis are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are ...

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:24 PM | 17 May, 2024

Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: