Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting chief justice on May 18th

Justice Munib Akhtar will be sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow, May 18, due to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's upcoming foreign visit. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Supreme Court Judges Block at 10:30 a.m., with Justice Yahya Afridi administering the oath.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be in Azerbaijan from May 18 to 22 to attend a significant regional conference, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. This meeting serves as a crucial platform for regional countries to discuss key issues and enhance cooperation.
In the absence of Chief Justice Isa, Justice Munib Akhtar, who is the second most senior judge after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will take on the role of acting Chief Justice. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is also currently abroad, necessitating Justice Akhtar's temporary appointment.
The ceremony is expected to be attended by Supreme Court judges and senior lawyers, highlighting the importance of this occasion. Justice Akhtar's assumption of the acting Chief Justice role underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining its functions seamlessly during the chief justice's absence.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.