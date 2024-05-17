Cristiano Ronaldo declared highest-earning athlete for second consecutive year

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned footballer from Portugal, has been named the highest-earning athlete of 2024, according to American magazine Forbes. This marks the second consecutive year that Ronaldo has topped the list of the 50 highest-earning athletes.
Forbes' list reveals that Ronaldo earned a staggering $260 million over the past 12 months, surpassing all other athletes. His earnings included $200 million from his contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr and $60 million from endorsements and other ventures off the field.
This impressive financial performance has secured Ronaldo's position as the world's highest-earning athlete for the second year in a row. The breakdown of his earnings shows $200 million coming from his football career and $60 million from various endorsements and business ventures.
For the first time, each of the top 10 highest-earning athletes globally earned more than $100 million in a single year, highlighting the growing financial clout of sports stars.
Following Ronaldo, golfer Jon Rahm claimed the second spot on the list with annual earnings of $218 million. Argentine footballer Lionel Messi secured the third position, earning $135 million over the year.
Basketball players LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo took the fourth and fifth spots, with earnings of $128 million and $111 million, respectively. French footballer Kylian Mbappe earned $110 million, placing him sixth on the list.
Brazilian footballer Neymar earned $108 million, ranking seventh, while French footballer Karim Benzema earned $106 million, placing eighth. Basketball player Stephen Curry earned $102 million, ranking ninth, and rugby player Lamar Jackson rounded out the top ten with earnings exceeding $100 million.
Interestingly, this year's list of the 50 highest-earning athletes did not include any cricketers or tennis players, marking a surprising shift in the landscape of sports earnings.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
