Pakistani teenage girl kills mother for confiscating mobile phone

SWABI – A 14-year-old girl reportedly killed her mother after the latter confiscated her mobile phone in Swabi district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province.

Police said that the incident happened in Kotha area on February 2 when a body of a woman was found insider her house, adding that her teenage daughter was also missing.

The furniture inside the house was also scatted and gold jewelry was also missing, giving an impression of robbery attempt.

“We registered an FIR against the husband of the deceased Bahar Bibi and a team was formed to investigate the matter,” a police officer told Express Tribune.

As it was a blind case, police started investigation from the data of the missing girl’s mobile phone and found that the girl was in constant touch with her cousin named Arshad Iqbal, a resident of Rawalpindi.

Police arrested Iqbal, who had left the girl to his sister’s house in Nowshera.

The police officer said that the deceased mother had reprimanded her daughter after finding her relationship with cousin and confiscated her mobile phone.

This enraged the girl, who later shot her mother with her father’s pistol. She then stabbed her to death.

After killing her mother, the girl stolen the jewelry and escaped from the scene. She then called her cousin to take her away with him.