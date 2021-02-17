Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in less than 2 minutes
Share
ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani student has broken the world record for fastest arrangement of the Periodic Table at a science festival in the capital city.
Rohan Khatwani arranged the table in 1 minute and 58 seconds while the existing record was 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
Khatwani is a ninth class student, who hails from Tharparkar district, a region with lowest human development index among all districts of Sindh.
The Islamabad Science Festival was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13. It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat.
The Government of Pakistan has congratulated the student over bagging the world record in a tweet.
“Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the periodic table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds,” read the tweet.
Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the periodic table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds.#PrideofPakistan pic.twitter.com/UNuxcIEU6Z— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 16, 2021
Social media users also showered the student with praises.
This Guy indeed is a gem of Pakistan.— Nabya Shahid (@nabyashahid) February 16, 2021
I witnessed his brilliancy myself at #ISF2021.
I would request @MinistryofST , @fawadchaudhry and @GovtofPakistan to please recognise this amazing Talent and put him in good use.
Dont waste him. He is Pakistan @ISF2021 https://t.co/mUjfXkNtTv
Proud of YOU ROHAN KHATWANI.... https://t.co/eJcVlvh3Kr— Dileep Kumar (@KU29852178) February 15, 2021
- Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in ...10:12 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- PTI govt gears up for e-voting in next general elections09:03 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani teenage girl kills mother for confiscating mobile phone07:56 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran warns world of looming agricultural crisis06:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
-
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the ...05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021