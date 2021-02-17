India bars 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan

NEW DELHI – The Indian government Thursday denied permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit their holy places in Pakistan.

The Union Home Ministry in a communication to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) continuing belligerent rhetoric against Pakistan cited security reasons and COVID-19 situation.

It also said that both passengers as well as trade traffic between India and Pakistan has suspended since March 2020 since the pandemic surfaced.

The Sikh yatrees were schedule to visit Pakistan on coming Friday.

It is noted that the Pakistani government has opened its border for Sikh pilgrims to visit their sacred places, including Kartarpur Sahid and attend events with strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and foolproof security.

Last year in November, more than 600 Sikh pilgrims from India had visited Pakistan to attend celebrations of 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The main ceremony of the event had been held in Punjab’s city Nankana Sahib, the birth place of the first of 10 Sikh Gurus, on November 30. The Indian Sikh pilgrims had also appreciated the security measures taken by the Pakistani authorities.