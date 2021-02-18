PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD –Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 68, confirmed Muhammad Zubair, PML-N leader and spokesperson for Maryam Nawaz.

He was seriously ill since December last year, Zubair added. He was set to retire from the upper house of parliament on March 11.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 17, 2021

The PML-N leadership had awarded a ticket to Khan for the Senate’s general seat in the upcoming polls of the upper house.

PML-N senior leadership including Vice President Maryam expressed grief over the death of the vocal leader in the Senate and prayed for his higher ranks in the hereafter.

Khan who was born in 1953 in Rawalpindi, has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018 and previously served as a minister for climate change in Nawaz Sharif’s third term as the prime minister.

انتہائی افسوسناک خبر سینٹر مشاہداللہ خان اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے۔ اناللہ وانا الہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/o7XXOPo6CP — Mushahid Ullah Khan (@Mushahid_Ullahh) February 17, 2021

He received his early education from Islamia High School in Rawalpindi and also completed his graduation from Gordon College in the garrison town. He completed his law degree from Karachi University in 1997.

His funeral prayers would be held after Zuhr prayers in Islamabad's Sector H-11 later on Thursday, according to his family.

The late PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, as well as a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various other standing committees.

He was also part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.