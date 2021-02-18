Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 February 2021
08:13 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,340 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,550 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Karachi
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Quetta
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Attock
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Multan
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,600
|PKR 1,623
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,272 new cases, 52 deaths09:45 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
- ECP trashes PTI's objections, accepts Gillani's nomination papers09:20 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Condolences pour in for late PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan09:01 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 February 202108:13 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
- PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away in Islamabad07:04 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh Pirzada leaves the ...05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021