Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 February 2021
08:13 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,340 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,550 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Karachi PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Islamabad PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Peshawar PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Quetta PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Sialkot PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Attock PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Gujranwala PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Jehlum PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Multan PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Bahawalpur PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Gujrat PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Nawabshah PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Chakwal PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Hyderabad PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Nowshehra PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Sargodha PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Faisalabad PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623
Mirpur PKR 108,600 PKR 1,623

