How overseas Pakistanis can avoid mobile SIMs deactivation?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced the ways that will help overseas Pakistanis maintain their mobile SIMs and avoid the issue of deactivation or permanent blocking due to prolonged inactivity.

The officials said using these ways, overseas Pakistanis will be able to retain ownership of their mobile numbers, which can be used for services such as contacting family in Pakistan, banking, government services, and other digital platforms.

Previously, many overseas Pakistanis complained that their mobile SIMs would become inactive after extended stays abroad, disrupting their communication and access to services such as banking accounts, NADRA, taxes, and online services. In response to these concerns, PTA has implemented this new process to alleviate such problems.

To benefit from this service, mobile SIMs must be registered in the user’s name, and the user must comply with the regulations set by PTA. The primary aim of this move is to prevent SIMs from being permanently blocked and to ensure that overseas Pakistanis remain digitally connected to Pakistan.

PTA has further specified that prepaid SIM users must perform at least one activity every 180 days, such as making a call, sending an SMS, using mobile data, or reloading their balance. Failure to do so may result in the SIM being deactivated.

For postpaid SIM users, PTA has instructed them to pay their dues promptly, as failure to settle bills could lead to suspension of their services.