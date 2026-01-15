Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 15 January 2026

LONDON – Gold prices in Pakistan moved to unprecedented levels this week, marking third consecutive day of record-breaking gains in the local bullion market. The price of gold per tola climbed by Rs4,300 to reach Rs486,162, reflecting strong upward momentum.

The price of 10 grams of gold also registered a sharp increase, rising by Rs3,687 to settle at Rs416,805, ad per Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 486,162 +4,300 Gold 10 grams 416,805 +3,687 Silver Per tola 9,575 +500

Latest Gold Prices

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 437,891.67 417,987.50 358,275.00 Per 1 Gram 37,543.00 35,836.50 30,717.00 Per 10 Gram 375,430.00 358,365.00 307,170.00 Per Ounce 1,064,076.75 1,015,709.63 870,608.25

The rally followed Tuesday’s gains, when gold prices rose by Rs900 per tola to close at Rs481,862.

In global front, gold prices showed a strong performance as well, advancing by $43 to $4,638 per ounce, including a premium of $20, which contributed to the bullish trend in the domestic market.

Silver Rates

Silver prices also moved higher alongside gold, with the rate per tola increasing by Rs500 to stand at Rs9,575.