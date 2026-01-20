Rare snow leopard dies under mysterious circumstances in Chitral

CHITRAL – A snow leopard, a rare and endangered species, has been found dead in the Garm Chashma mountainous region of Chitral.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department said the snow leopard was found in a deceased state, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

The department has stated that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials noted that the post-mortem report will help ascertain whether the animal’s death was due to natural causes, disease, hunting, or some other factor.

This incident comes just a few months after reports of snow leopard sightings in the Chitral Valley, which were considered a positive sign for the survival of this rare species in the area.

In response to the incident, the wildlife department has taken notice and requested a detailed report regarding the snow leopard’s death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.