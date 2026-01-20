Pti Backed Raja Nasir Abbas Appointed Opposition Leader In Senate

ISLAMABAD – Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, head of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and supported by PTI, has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The Senate Secretariat issued the official notification in this regard. Chairman Senate, Yousaf Raza Gilani, confirmed that Raja Nasir Abbas secured the support of 22 out of 32 opposition members.

He also clarified that the delay in issuing the notification was due to judicial procedures, and the process now follows the Senate rules.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has hailed the appointment of the opposition leader in Senate.

Last week, the National Assembly Secretariat notified PTI-backed Mehmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly after a long delay.

According to the notification, issued under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the decision was approved by the Speaker of the National Assembly and has taken effect from Jan 16, 2026.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq handed over the notification to PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and senior PTI leader, Amir Dogar.

During today’s session of the National Assembly, the speaker emphasized that political parties must collaborate to improve the overall performance of the assembly and confirmed that consultations would be held to guide the chamber’s activities. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan responded by reminding the Speaker that a commitment had been made to issue the notification by Thursday.

The decision comes after the previous Opposition Leader, Umar Ayub, was disqualified and removed from the National Assembly seat. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed Mekhdoom Khan Achakzai for the position, based on his senior political standing and leadership role in the constitutional restoration movement.