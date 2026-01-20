‘Police are First Line of Defence’, Field Marshal hails sacred trust

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited National Police Academy in Islamabad, sending a strong message of unity between the armed forces and the police, ISPR said.

The high-level visit, attended by the Federal Minister for Interior and the Minister of State for Interior, was marked by full ceremonial honors as Field Marshal was received by the Commandant of the Academy and presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent.

Field Marshal solemnly laid wreath at Police Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha, paying heartfelt tribute to the brave police officers who laid down their lives while protecting peace and security across the country. He acknowledged the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in the relentless fight against terrorism, crime, and internal security threats.

The top general was briefed on prestigious School for High-Impact Elite Law Enforcement Development (SHIELD) and other training programs designed to modernize and strengthen the police force. He also engaged with Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), stressing that the police serve as the first line of defence in safeguarding citizens’ lives, property, and honour.

Addressing senior police leadership including Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), Additional IGPs, and other top officials, he stressed the urgent need for inter-agency coordination, modern policing practices, and public trust in law enforcement. Field Marshal declared that a strong, professional, and people-centric police force is vital for national security and the rule of law.

He also reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Armed Forces, stating that the police’s duty to maintain law and order is a sacred trust and that the military will stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s brave police officers.