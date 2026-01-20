Cdf Field Marshal Munir Visits National Police Academy In Islamabad

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Commander of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir visited the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, along State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry were also present during the visit.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was warmly received by the Commandant National Police Academy and was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent.

CDF Asim Munir laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha, paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding peace, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring public safety across the country.

He acknowledged the supreme sacrifices rendered by police personnel in the face of terrorism, crime and internal security challenges.

During the visit, CDF Munir was briefed on the School for High-Impact Elite Law Enforcement Development (SHIELD), as well as training programs and initiatives aimed at capacity building and modernization of the police.

The Field Marshal also interacted with Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), where he highlighted the pivotal role of the police as the first line of defence in safeguarding the lives, property, and honour of citizens.

While addressing Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), Additional IGPs, and senior police officials, he underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, modern policing practices and fostering public trust in law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized that a strong, professional, and people-centric police force is indispensable for ensuring internal security and the rule of law.

The Field Marshal remarked that the duty of the police to enforce law and order is a sacred trust and that the armed forces will always stand fully with the brave and proud police personnel of Pakistan.

The senior police leadership reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening policing standards, enhancing professional capacity and advancing necessary institutional reforms to meet contemporary security challenges.