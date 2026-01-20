Black Magic criminalized in Pakistan as Senate approves 7-Year Jail, Rs10Lac Fine

ISLAMABAD – Black magic has been officially criminalized in Pakistan, as government comes down hard on thousands of self-styled spiritual healers and witchcraft experts.

Senate approved sweeping amendment to Pakistan Penal Code, finally bringing shadowy world of black magic, sorcery under the grip of criminal law. Under the newly added Section 297-A, anyone found practicing, facilitating, or promoting black magic can now face 6 months to 7 years in prison, along with a hefty fine of up to Rs10Lac.

The amendment has been introduced explicitly to curb the widespread menace of jadoo, sahr, and fraudulent spiritual practices that have long operated unchecked across the South Asia nation.

This marks a major legal shift, as Pakistan previously had no specific law targeting black magic, despite its deep penetration into society. While there are no official government statistics, research and media investigations paint a disturbing picture.

Many Pakistanis regularly turn to self acclaimed Peers, faith healers, astrologers, many of whom charge large sums while exploiting fear, desperation, and superstition. Pakistan is home to between over 50000 individuals who openly or covertly claim to offer Black magic services for Love spells and “bandish”.

As these sham activities are largely informal and unregulated, exact numbers are difficult to verify. However, their blatant presence on social media, in newspapers, and through roadside advertisements makes one fact undeniable: the influence of black-magic practitioners on daily life in Pakistan is deep, widespread, and growing.