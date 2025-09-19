Rawalpindi man arrested for desecrating minor girl’s grave for black magic

RAWALPINDI – Dhamial Police have arrested a man accused of desecrating the grave of a seven-year-old girl in a significant operation.

The case came to light after a piece of the child’s burial shroud was found near her grave, prompting a police investigation. Initial inquiries revealed that the suspect had allegedly dug up the grave for black magic before reconstructing it.

Following reports of the incident, police immediately conducted an exhumation, which did not show clear evidence of the body being disturbed. However, officials confirmed that forensic analysis will provide a conclusive determination.

Special police teams were formed to trace the suspect, with investigators relying on technical tools and human intelligence. After extensive efforts, the accused was apprehended.

Authorities stated that once forensic reports are finalized, the suspect will be formally charged with strong evidence.

A spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police emphasized that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure the accused faces strict punishment for this heinous crime.