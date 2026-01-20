Punjab releases public holidays calendar 2026

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a notification outlining the official public holidays for the year 2026.

The government has confirmed that the public holidays approved by the federal government will also be observed in the province.

According to the notification, significant national holidays such as Kashmir Day on February 5 and Pakistan Day on March 23 will be celebrated across the province.

The dates for the major religious holidays have also been set, with Eid ul-Fitr holidays spanning from March 21 to March 23, and the holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28) confirmed as a public holiday.

Eid ul-Adha will be observed from May 27 to May 29, while Ashura (June 24-25) and Independence Day on August 14 will also be public holidays in Punjab.

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be marked on August 25, followed by Allama Iqbal Day on November 9, and Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day both on December 25.

In a special arrangement, December 26 will be a public holiday only for Christian employees, marking Boxing Day. Additionally, bank holidays have been scheduled for January 1, February 18, and July 1.

An important addition to the 2026 holiday schedule is the introduction of optional holidays.

Muslim employees will be allowed one optional leave per year, whereas non-Muslim employees will be entitled to three.

Employees must seek prior approval from their respective department heads to avail of these optional holidays.

The notification also grants District Commissioners the authority to declare two local holidays per district, with the exception of Lahore, where the provincial government will make such announcements.