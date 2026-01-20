Gold prices soar to fresh high in Pakistan: Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices have surged once again, reaching historic highs in both global and local markets on Tuesday.

The international bullion market saw a significant rise, with the price of gold per ounce increasing by $43. This surge has pushed the global price of gold to a record level of $4,713 per ounce.

Meanwhile, in local markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola also witnessed a substantial increase of Rs4,300, reaching a new peak of Rs493,662.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs3,686, bringing it to an all-time high of Rs423,235.

In addition to gold, the price of silver in Pakistan also saw a rise, with the cost per tola increasing by Rs87, reaching Rs9,869.

The price of silver per 10 grams also rose by Rs76, now standing at Rs8,461.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the historic milestone of 188,000 points for the first time amid bullish trend.