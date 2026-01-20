Is UAE-Based surgeon Dr. Javeria Atif behind Marriyum Aurangzeb’s Transformation?

LAHORE – Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab senior minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), become trending topic on social media after her striking appearance at wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, in Lahore.

The lavish wedding, held at Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, drew major attention due to its star-studded guest list. However, it was Marriyum Aurangzeb who unexpectedly became the center of discussion online after her noticeable transformation.

Pictures and clips of Marriyum Aurangzeb from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users comparing her latest appearance to her earlier avatar. Social media observed leaner figure, sharper facial features, and overall “glow,” leading to speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements or weight loss.

Amid online buzz, some users claimed that Dubai-based doctor Dr. Javeria Atif may have played role in Aurangzeb’s makeover. The speculation intensified after social media post allegedly shared by the doctor sparked assumptions that she was involved in the transformation. However, no official confirmation has been provided, and the claims remain unverified.

Some social media users praised Aurangzeb’s new look, others criticized the transformation, suggesting that she may have undergone procedures such as Botox, lip fillers, or a facelift. Some even questioned why she chose to alter her natural appearance.

The reason behind Marriyum Aurangzeb’s changed appearance remains unclear. With no confirmation from the politician or any medical professional, the debate continues online.