Condolences pour in for late PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD – Moments after news broke of Pakistan Muslim League stalwart death, social media was inundated with condolences messages.

Seasoned politician Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was unwell for quite a long time, sources. Khan had also been awarded a ticket to contest the upcoming Senate elections on a general seat.

انتہائی افسوسناک خبر سینٹر مشاہداللہ خان اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے۔ اناللہ وانا الہ راجعون pic.twitter.com/o7XXOPo6CP — Mushahid Ullah Khan (@Mushahid_Ullahh) February 17, 2021

PML-N vice president said she was "shattered to hear the sad news" of Senator Mushahidullah's death.

"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. A huge huge loss, she tweeted.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 17, 2021

Foreign Minister and ruling party key leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the death of the Mushahidullah. He said Khan was a seasoned politician and a good human being. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N had lost a "very brave, loyal and shrewd parliamentarian". Iqbal also offered prayers for the deceased.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ, پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن ایک بہادر، وفادار اور انتہائی زیرک پارلیمینٹیرین سے محروم ہو گئی- اللہ تعالی مرحوم کے درجات بلند فرمائیں اور اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائیں آمین! pic.twitter.com/iY45KeVDDI — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 17, 2021

We are saddened to hear about the demise of Senator #MushahidullahKhan, a seasoned politician and senior leader of PMLN. Please pray for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/4eCj045TNH — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 17, 2021

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ مشاہداللہ خان ڈھونڈو گے اگر ملکوں ملکوں ملنے کے نہیں نایاب ہیں ہم! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/2j2A0gOPRA — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 17, 2021

Mohsin Dawar also reacted to the passing of the PML-N leader, he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Khan’s passing. He said it’s a huge loss. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and all PML-N workers.

Deeply saddened to know about the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan sb, it’s a huge loss. Our heartfelt condolences goes with his family and all PMLN workers, may his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/06Kr0uazIC — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) February 17, 2021

Really sad to know about the passing away of Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a seasoned politician. He was a great cricket lover, used to watch cricket match on our ground before coming to politics , May Allah rest his soul in peace Aameen#MushahidUllahKhan pic.twitter.com/BgUFStnfFZ — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 18, 2021

اناللہ وانا الہ راجعون You were always beside Mian Sb. Not just in good but also in tough times when he needed you the most .We the PMLN family have lost a precious gem. May Allah grant you the highest rank in Jannah and give sabr to your family. RIP #MushahidullahKhan ???????? pic.twitter.com/d0ElOFj2i4 — Farhan Zaheer Khawaja (@fzk_94) February 17, 2021

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ We’ve lost a fatherly figure .. Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a true genuine loving humble man, #RIP May Allah SWT Bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah ????????#MushahidUllahKhan???? pic.twitter.com/UZ3PMXikq7 — Tayyab Butt????????(کشمیری)❤️???? (@TayyabButt3636) February 18, 2021