Condolences pour in for late PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan
Web Desk
09:01 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Moments after news broke of Pakistan Muslim League stalwart death, social media was inundated with condolences messages.

Seasoned politician Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was unwell for quite a long time, sources. Khan had also been awarded a ticket to contest the upcoming Senate elections on a general seat.

PML-N vice president said she was "shattered to hear the sad news" of Senator Mushahidullah's death.

"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. A huge huge loss, she tweeted.

Foreign Minister and ruling party key leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the death of the Mushahidullah. He said Khan was a seasoned politician and a good human being. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N had lost a "very brave, loyal and shrewd parliamentarian". Iqbal also offered prayers for the deceased.

Mohsin Dawar also reacted to the passing of the PML-N leader, he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Khan’s passing. He said it’s a huge loss. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and all PML-N workers.

