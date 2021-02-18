ECP trashes PTI's objections, accepts Gillani's nomination papers

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday trashed the objections raised by the ruling party and accepted the nomination papers of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its order on the nomination papers of PPP stalwart as it started the process for scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 179 candidates, who wish to contest the upcoming Senate elections.

The PTI’s counsel argued that Gilani is facing graft references while he is also nominated in 23 first information reports filed by the Federal Investigators and does not qualify under Article 62 and 63.