Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,272 new cases, 52 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 52 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,272 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,488 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 567,261.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,052 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 530,597. The total count of active cases is 24,176.

At least 254,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 165,716 in Punjab 70,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,029 in Islamabad, 18,958 in Balochistan, 9,629 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,945 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,138 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,263 in Sindh, 2,015 in KP, 487 in Islamabad, 284 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 36,543 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,567,761 samples have been tested so far.

Earlier on Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all front line health workers to get them registered in their respective areas for COVID-19 vaccination.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had stated that protection of the frontline health workers is the foremost priority of the government.