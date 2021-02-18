Man arrested for raping three-year-old in Dadu

SUKKUR – Dadu Police on Thursday arrested a man for raping a three-year-old girl in his neighbourhood.

The victim’s family claimed that the minor had gone out to play when the suspect took her to his residence and sexually assaulted her. The uncle of the victim added that the man refused to come out when they called the police.

The station house officer then broke into the house and arrested the man. The three-year-old was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, there wasn’t any doctor available in the local medical facility after which the victim was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad as her condition became critical.

A case has been lodged against the suspect and further interrogation is underway.

Following the heinous act, the local residents staged a protest and demand to hang the perpetrator in public.