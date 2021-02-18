Man arrested for raping three-year-old in Dadu
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
Man arrested for raping three-year-old in Dadu
Share

SUKKUR – Dadu Police on Thursday arrested a man for raping a three-year-old girl in his neighbourhood.

The victim’s family claimed that the minor had gone out to play when the suspect took her to his residence and sexually assaulted her. The uncle of the victim added that the man refused to come out when they called the police.

The station house officer then broke into the house and arrested the man. The three-year-old was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, there wasn’t any doctor available in the local medical facility after which the victim was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad as her condition became critical.

Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family ... 08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

BAHAWALPUR – In another horrible case of rape, six armed men on Sunday night sexually assaulted a teenage girl in ...

A case has been lodged against the suspect and further interrogation is underway.

Following the heinous act, the local residents staged a protest and demand to hang the perpetrator in public.

Four Hyderabad girls accuse father of ‘rape’ 03:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – In a horrible incident of incest, four girls of the Hussainabad area of Hyderabad have accused their ...

More From This Category
FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's ...
01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside ...
01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land ...
12:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Internet slowdown across Pakistan caused by ...
12:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
MQM founder shifted to London hospital after ...
11:45 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
ECP trashes PTI's objections, accepts Gillani's ...
09:20 AM | 18 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar pays tribute to Ali Sadpara with Paharon Ki Qasam (VIDEO)
01:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr