MQM founder shifted to London hospital after trouble breathing
LONDON – Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain has been shifted to the hospital after having trouble breathing.
After getting treatment for a viral infection last month, Altaf was discharged from the hospital in England's capital. The 67-year-old had difficulty in breathing since last evening, and has once again been taken to Barnet Hospital London.
Earlier on January 13, he was admitted to the hospital and was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) for one week, and then shifted to the ward for recovery.
