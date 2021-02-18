Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land donated for Diamer-Bhasha dam
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday returned the property papers to the owner who had donated his land for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.
A three-bench member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition which sought the return of the 12-Kanal land donated for the dam’s fund.
The son of the landowner claimed that his father had donated the land for dams fund amid his depression phase.
NGO donates Rs36m to Pakistan dam funds 08:11 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A non-profit organization PakAid Thursday donated Rs 36 million to the Supreme ...
Chief Justice expressed outrage and remarked that he was wasting the precious time of the court. Justice Gulzar asked the owner’s son for calling his father a patient with depression just to get money.
Petitioner and landowner Sheikh Aftab told CJP that he donated the land for dams fund after being exhausted with the land mafia. The land grabbers had not only taken over the land but also filed a case against the family.
Later, the Supreme Court asked Registrar's Office to return the property documents to the petitioner Sheikh Aftab.
- FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's factory ahead of ...01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
-
- Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside additional law ...01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land donated for Diamer-Bhasha ...12:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Internet slowdown across Pakistan caused by submarine cable fault, PTA12:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- 'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021