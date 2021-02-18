Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land donated for Diamer-Bhasha dam

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday returned the property papers to the owner who had donated his land for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

A three-bench member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition which sought the return of the 12-Kanal land donated for the dam’s fund.

The son of the landowner claimed that his father had donated the land for dams fund amid his depression phase.

Chief Justice expressed outrage and remarked that he was wasting the precious time of the court. Justice Gulzar asked the owner’s son for calling his father a patient with depression just to get money.

Petitioner and landowner Sheikh Aftab told CJP that he donated the land for dams fund after being exhausted with the land mafia. The land grabbers had not only taken over the land but also filed a case against the family.

Later, the Supreme Court asked Registrar's Office to return the property documents to the petitioner Sheikh Aftab.