NGO donates Rs36m to Pakistan dam funds
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A non-profit organization PakAid Thursday donated Rs 36 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

In a meeting along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, a representative of PakAid Najamul Huda Khan presented a cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The fund was established by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on July 10, 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams and the Pakistani community in home and abroad donated to support the initiative.

