Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside additional law portfolio in KPK

PESHAWAR– Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister for local government Akbar Ayub has been assigned an additional portfolio of law and parliamentary affairs.

The interesting fact is that Ayub's highest education is Matriculation, according to KPK assembly website.

Ayub was elected from PK-40 Haripur, and has previously served as minister for communication and then as minister for higher and secondary education in KP.

صوبائی وزیر بلدیات الیکشنز و دیہی اکبر ایوب خان کو وزیر قانون کی اضافی وزارت دے دی گئی. نوٹیفکیشن جاری@AkbarAyubKhanO1 pic.twitter.com/y4knh4hUkv — Insaf TV (@InsafPKTV) February 16, 2021

The position became vacant after Sultan Mohammad Khan was removed from his position as minister of law and parliamentary affairs. Prime minister Imran Khan had ordered his removal from the cabinet after an old video surfaced in which he along with other MPAs was seen selling his vote in the March 2015 senate elections.