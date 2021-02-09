PM Imran vows to end cycle of corruption after leaked horse-trading video

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to stop the cycle of corruption and money laundering that is debilitating the nation.

He expressed the resolve after an alleged video of horse-trading surfaced online showing some parliamentarians of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive money for their votes before Senate election 2018.

In a series of tweets, he said the PDM cabal wants to protect this cycle by supporting a corruption-friendly system.

Referring to a recent video about vote selling during last Senate polls, the Prime Minister said the videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy and sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation's morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.

This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2021

He said the cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite.

Imran Khan said they spend money to come to power and then use this political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media and other decision-makers to consolidate their power and rob nation's wealth; money-laundering it into offshore accounts, foreign assets and palatial residences abroad.